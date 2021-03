HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Galena boys basketball team fell to the Hesston Swathers in the Kansas 3A championship game on Saturday, 45-36.

The Swathers scored first, and never gave up the lead, catapulting themselves towards the win. This marks the fourth state title for Hesston, and the first since 2014.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 23-3 record.