WATCH: Galena boys basketball continues to show why they are one of the best teams in Southeast Kansas after taking down Wellsville in the 3A quarterfinals 55-48 Tuesday night at Galena High School.

The Bulldogs will face St. George-Rock Creek on Friday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kan., in the semifinals. It’s the second time in two straight seasons Galena is back in the Final Four. Tip-off on Friday is set for 7 p.m. CT.