GALENA, Kan. — The Galena girls and boys basketball teams each picked up wins Tuesday, defeating Columbus in a CNC clash.

After going into halftime with things close, the Galena girls basketball team opened up a lead in the second half, defeating Columbus 51-31.

The tenth ranked Galena boys were also able to keep the Titans at bay, taking advantage of double digit leads and holding off a late Titans run to win 56-39.