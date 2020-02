It all goes down on Saturday night as both pro and amateur fighters take center stage for boxing and MMA fights in Pittsburg.

We're just one step closer to the big show as the fighters took to the scale to weigh in ahead of fight night. The event known as "Clash at the Crossing Two" contains a mixture of boxing and MMA fights, beginning at 7 PM tomorrow (2/22) at Kansas Crossing, open to all ages. Fighters as near as Joplin to as far as Mexico City are set to step in the ring. And trainers and fighters alike recognize the importance of building a local crowd to make a name for themselves.