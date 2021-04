SARCOXIE, Mo. -- The Diamond High School softball team defeated Sarcoxie on Thursday, 11-4. The Wildcats are ranked fourth in the state of Missouri, and after the win, boast a 14-2 record. They had been on an eight game winning streak, before losing to Pleasant Hope on Tuesday.

Two of Diamond's players scored home runs: pitcher Madison Bentley and freshman Caitlyn Suhrie. It was Suhrie's first career home run.