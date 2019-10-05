G.O.T.W: Frontenac shuts down Parsons in second half for 42-13 victory

FRONTENAC, Kan. – The Frontenac Raiders entered their game with Parsons undefeated and intended to keep it that way as they defeated the Vikings 42-13.

Both teams struggled early in the game until Parsons would find an opening on an Ethan Houk to Dariq Williams passing touchdown to put the Vikings up 7-0.

The Raiders would answer on the ground first courtesy of a Ryan Raio one yard score, then they would take the lead via a Jack Beckman to Cale Bridwell strike in the second quarter putting the Raiders up 14-7.

But Parsons wouldn’t go away quietly as Houk found Williams yet again to bring the game within one point. Parsons would go for two and fail to convert which made the halftime score 14-13.

The Raiders would pour on the scoring in the second half and shut out the remainder of the game to improve to 5-0, 42-13.