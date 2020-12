CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage senior Hailey Fullerton tallied 22 points, 15 of them coming in the first quarter to help lead the Lady Tigers to a 63-51 win over Springfield Central.

Fullerton had four three pointers in the win. Sophomore Kianna Yates added 15, Lauren Wilson scored 10.

With the win, Carthage wins their second straight game, and moves to 6-2 on the season. The Lady Tigers will face McDonald County at home this Thursday.