Ft. Scott product goes dancing to the Elite 8 with Central Missouri

FT. SCOTT, Kan. — Madison Cook joined Central Missouri’s women’s basketball team at the perfect time. The year before she joined, the Jennies won a national championship with the year after resulting in a conference title.

And now one of Ft. Scott High School’s most elite players will get her chance to play in the NCAA DII national tournament in the Elite 8.

Madison left Ft. Scott top three in scoring, rebounding and shooting. But she’s just three wins away from being able to cut down another net after the Jennies most recently defeated Nebraska-Kearney in the Central Region, 67-57.

Her own father happened to win a national championship as an assistant coach for Fort Hays State back in 1996.

“I took a picture of my ring and sent it to her, and told her it was her turn to get one,” Madison’s father Phil Cook said.

“If she won the national championship, it would be something special that she will never, ever, ever forget,” Phil added.

Madison happens to wear the number 35. She also wore it in high school just like her father did during his playing days.

Central Missouri is set to play in the Elite 8 on Tuesday (3/23) against Belmont Abbey College in Columbus, OH., with a 7:45 p.m. CDT tip-off.