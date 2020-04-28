FSCC postpones Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott Community College announced Tuesday that they would be postponing their upcoming Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled for Friday May 1.

This year’s honorees included Taylyn Barkley, volleyball, Jolee Sharp, women’s basketball, Dave LaRoche, baseball, and Chris Beard, men’s basketball.

A release from the school said the college looks forward to celebrating the honorees in the fall during the schools football homecoming weekend, scheduled for September 18-20.

A make up date for the postponed ceremony was not available.