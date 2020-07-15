Frontenac softball player is fielding good karma

FRONTENAC, Kan. — Karma Fields wrote a short story when she was younger for Young Authors Night titled, “Good Karma, Bad Karma.” You could say the bad karma was that her softball team didn’t get the chance to defend their state title. But the good karma is that the dream is still very much alive.

Fields couldn’t control that she and the Frontenac Raiders didn’t get the chance to take the field this season, but she can control her attitude. She can control her level of effort. And she’s eager to hit the field again with a little bit of good karma.

“I was always around it, around t-ball,” Fields said. “There’s videos of me before I was even three, playing with t-ball, running the bases and just having fun.”

It felt like a sense of an unscripted fate. Her mother named her ‘Karma’ after coming across a basketball article in a newspaper about a team that carried good karma. Fast forward a few years and Karma saw her own name become the headline.

Fields helped her team capture a state title her junior year. But softball was only part of it. She’s a three-sport athlete that’s made state runs in both volleyball and basketball as well.

You might even say she’s brought good karma to every stop she’s been a part of.

“I try to stay positive, have a good attitude,” Fields said. “I try not to let my mind affect my game and how I’m playing, and try not to show it on the court, or the field.”

On the field, Fields good fortune is still being written. She’s in control of her own destiny. And when the time comes to pick up her glove, she’ll do so with a smile.

“I enjoy the game and just having everyone there and having fun,” Fields said. “Doing something I love, it’s not like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to go play softball.’ It’s, ‘I get to go play softball and I enjoy playing softball.'”

Fields will look to bring similar good vibes to the next chapter of her softball career with Crowder College next season.