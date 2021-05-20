Frontenac softball claims 3A regional title, advances to state tournament

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A team that can flip the switch in a hurry proved that Thursday evening at the Gene Bickell Sports Complex.

The Frontenac High School Raiders edged out the Girard High School Trojans 3-2 in the Class 3A regional semifinals to reach the title game. The Raiders waited to find out their final opponent would be Galena High School after the Bulldogs defeated the Columbus High School Titans 6-0. After winning its first game of the day by a single run, the Raiders poured on 12 runs in game two to claim the Class 3A regional title 12-0 over the Bulldogs.

Sophomore infielder Hattie Pyle had herself a game to remember. Following the game, Pyle mentioned she hasn’t been hitting the ball particularly well. Check the stats and you might have a hard time believing her.

Pyle recorded two home runs and a triple, including a three-run blast that broke the game open. She went 3-for-3 from the plate with six RBIs on the Raiders way to the run-rule victory through five innings.

Frontenac moves on to the Class 3A state tournament in Manhattan and will open its state title defense on May 27.

“Our bats were quiet in that first game against Girard I felt like, and we really exploded in this championship game,” Frontenac head softball coach Cassie Rhuems said. “Mia (Brown) did a great job today for us in the circle, gave us a chance to be successful.”

“These kids, they knew coming in we had our work cut out for us, and I don’t think anybody saw Frontenac on the radar. But they’re here, they proved everybody wrong, and I couldn’t ask for anything more from this group of kids.”