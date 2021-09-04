Frontenac shuts out Columbus in rain-delayed season opener

FROTENAC, Kan. — The Frontenac Raiders opened their season with a 20-0 win over the Columbus Raiders on Saturday morning.

The game was originally slated to be played on Friday night. However, lightning in the area delayed the start of the game. After the delay, only a few drives were played before the weather pushed the contest to Saturday.

When the game picked back up on Saturday morning, the score still stood at 0-0. Senior quarterback Collin McCartney passed the ball to senior receiver Aaron Doria got the Raiders on the board to lead 6-0. Senior running back Justice Compton and Junior running back Mario Menghini also received touchdown passes in the Raiders’ win.

Frontenac moves to 1-0 on the season, while Columbus moves to 0-1. Frontenac will return to action on Friday, September 10 at Coweta, Oklahoma, while Columbus will host Field Kinley.