Frontenac Raiders hope to bring home second ever state title

Raiders return to state title game for the first time since 2017; look to bring home first championship since 1994

FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Frontenac HIgh School football team has dominated throughout the entire postseason, but their sub-state win over Holton is what really proved what the Raiders are made of. Holton was previously undefeated before their loss to Frontenac, and had put an end to the Raiders’ season in 2020.

Mario Menghini, Frontenac running back/cornerback, sasys, “It left a bad taste in our mouth after last year, and the whole offseason we knew we were going to face them again. We just wanted to beat them.”

Mark Smith, Frontenac head coach, “The second half, our offensive line really controlled the game. Our defensive line shut them down in the running game. We were physical. It was a really tough game, Holton was very good. But we’re playing our best football and it’s fun to watch.”

They’ll need to be playing their best football this Saturday: they’re facing undefeated Andale in the Class 3A state championship. The last time the Raiders appeared in a state title game was 2017, but they have only ever actually captured a single title, all the way back in 1994.

Landon Dean, Frontenac defensive end/tight end, says, “Growing up, you know you always want to go to a state championship game. Watching the older kids do it, you think, ‘Man, I wanna do that some day,’ and now here we are, seniors in high school, you get to have the opportunity, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Smith says, “For them to be rewarded and have this long playoff run and have a chance to win a state championship? We’re excited to see what we can do.”

For Smith, it all comes down to his players being confident in themselves, and in the game plan. Then hopefully, a state title will come.

Smith says, “We gotta be able to come out with a lot of energy, get off to a great start, and just keep playing hard. We’ve got a great feeling. Our kids are confident, we know the challenges ahead, but come out every day, work hard, and come up with a great game plan, our kids will be excited for it.”

The state championship will take place this Saturday, November 27 at Hutchinson Community College. Kick-off is slated for 1:00 p.m.