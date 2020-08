FRONTENAC, Kan. — High school football teed off in Kansas as schools prepare for their season opener on September 4.

The Frontenac Raiders lost a valuable amount of season leadership from a season ago, but return experienced talent like tight end Landon Dean, who is receiving a lot of Division I offers. Head coach Mark Smith believes this team is fully capable of recreating what the team delivered last year and that was a 10-1 record along with postseason play.