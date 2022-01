FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Frontenac boys basketball team faced Life Prep Academy in the semifinal round of the Four State Raider Classic on Friday. Despite a strong start, the Raiders fell to the Fire, 76-64.

Frontenac will play in the third place game Saturday at 1:00 p.m.; Life Prep Academy will play in the championship game at 4:00 p.m.. Both games are set to take place in the main gym at Frontenac High School.