WATCH: Frontenac’s Brett Cleland’s ground-rule double made all the difference to send the Raiders to the Columbus 3A regional semifinals after a 1-0 win against Girard Monday afternoon.

The Raiders will play a Galena team that upset the No. 1 seed in the bracket on Tuesday (May 18). First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT with the location TBA (either Girard or Columbus).