Frontenac DE/TE Landon Dean signs with Oklahoma State University

FRONTENAC, Kan. — Frontenac star tight end and defensive end made it official on Wednesday: he’s going to be a Cowboy.

Dean will be continuing his football career at Oklahoma State University, and soon. He’s graduating early and will head to Stillwater after the new year. Dean is the first Frontenac Raider to play Division I football since 1966, and he says there’s no place he would rather do it than at OSU.

Dean says, “Starting out, I built good relationships with the coaches. I really think I fit in with the Cowboy culture down there. It’s an exciting place, and I can’t wait to get down there and get started. It was very exciting to be able go to this team. They’re ranked ninth in the country right now, so it’s a very blessing experience.”

Mark Smith, Frontenac head football coach, says, “We don’t get the size of Landon very often, but one thing our kids can learn is his work ethic, his leadership, and just the intangibles he brought to the football field and the football team.”

The next National Signing Day will be on February 2, 2022.