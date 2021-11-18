Frontenac confident headed into semifinal home game with Holton

The Frontenac Raiders didn’t just win last Friday, they dominated in their 42-26 win over Rock Creek and they were able to do it on the road as well. It sets the Raiders up nicely with a home game in the state semifinals Friday evening and the team was ecstatic to get the win.

Frontenac senior Cruz Blair said, “Everything was firing on all cylinders, we went out there and got the job done and it feels great to beat someone by quite a bit in the playoffs.”

Frontenac senior Landon Dean said, “It’s obviously a great feeling, we’ve worked hard all year, worked hard in the weight room and here we are week 12 and the work is starting to pay off, so we’re there and glad to be there.”

Head coach Mark Smith said, “It’s very exciting, you want to be playing football in late November, we’re excited for the challenge against Holton. It just shows the hard work these seniors and upperclassmen have put in for six years in our program. They’ve worked hard in the weight room, they’ve come close as a family, we have fun everyday at practice and I’m glad they get to be rewarded for it and get another chance to play football.”

Frontenac gets a tough challenge in Holton in the semifinals tomorrow, but being at home and playing the way they’ve been playing, you can be sure that the Raiders are up for the challenge.

Blair said, “We gotta stop the run, our D-Line has to have a big game and our linebackers, just stop the run.”

Dean said, “The offense is rolling and the defense is playing good too, so we gotta keep that momentum rolling into this week. We gotta stop the run, they’re gonna run the ball, lineup and try to run it down our throats, so our linebackers and D-Line gotta eat up blocks and do our best to stop the run.”

Smith said, “Holden’s so well coached, they know their system in and out, they work extremely hard on offense, they’re gonna run it down your throat if they can. Double tight wishbone, we don’t get to see that much anymore, so it’s gonna be a challenge for us but we have to win the line of scrimmage, it’s gonna be very important on both sides of the ball.”

The Raiders home semifinal game against Holton is set to begin Friday evening at 7:00.