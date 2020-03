GALENA, Ks. — Despite being tied in the early minutes of the game, the Frontenac Lady Raiders shots began to fall, and they jumped out to a big halftime lead before eventually defeating Baxter Springs 48-20.

The Lady Raiders will now advance to a Class 3A sub-state title game with Cherryvale, who defeated Galena in their semifinal game.

Tip for the title game is set for 6 pm on Saturday.