Frontenac advances to 3A state tournament in walk-off fashion

COLUMBUS, Kan. — It was a game that came down to the final few at-bats and when it mattered the most, Frontenac’s Logan Myers delivered.

Thanks to some clutch hitting, the Raiders found a way to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh inning 5-4 over the Columbus Titans at Bomber Field Tuesday evening. After Frontenac led 2-1 most of the game, Columbus pulled ahead late in the sixth inning to make it 4-2 heading into the final stretch.

Myers hit a stand-up triple to the fence that scored two runs and tied the game. With two outs to spare for the Raiders, the Titans decided to load up the bases to try and force a double play. Colin McCartney was able to get enough with a grounder to third to allow the game-winning run to touch home plate.

Frontenac not only walked it off in the regional title game to become regional champions, but they also saved their best for last in the semifinal match-up against Galena to reach the final game. The Raiders advance to the Class 3A state tournament in Manhattan next week (May 27-28).

“This is a resilient group of young guys right there, and I’m so stinking proud of them,” Frontenac head baseball coach Bill Sullivan said. “They just battled, and there’s no quit in them. And that’s a great team — that Columbus team was ready to play today. They’re coached well, and our kids just came out and got it done. I’m super, super proud of them.”