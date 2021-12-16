Frontenac advances in Mustang Classic Basketball Tournament; McDonald County, CJ to play in consolation bracket

ANDERSON, Mo. — Thursday night kicked off the boys portion of the Mustang Classic Basketball Tournament, held by McDonald County High School.

McDonald County faced Springdale in the opening round, but fell 85-60. They’ll play in the consolation bracket on Friday night.

Frontenac and Carl Junction also competed against each other in the opening round of play. The Raiders completed a dominant win over CJ, 74-47. The Raiders advance to the semifinals, while the Bulldogs will play in the consolation bracket.