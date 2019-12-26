From backyard hoops to college teammates: Pitt State’s Jah-Kobe and Xavier Womack share the same court once again

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KODE 12) — Some always dream of playing a sport at the next level. But what about playing that sport with someone who’s your brother? Pittsburg State University’s Jah-Kobe and Xavier Womack are making that dream a reality with the Gorillas basketball team.

Ever since they were kids hooping in the backyard, brothers Jah-Kobe and Xavier Womack always knew they wanted to share the same court one day again. The duo had a short one-year stint in high school, but weren’t exactly fulfilled of living out that dream. Jah-Kobe is two years older than his younger brother Xavier. Fast forward a few years later and the two are suiting up together with the Pitt State Gorillas.

“We both came from junior colleges, but he transferred in from another university,” Xavier told KODE 12. “Honestly, I committed first and then he came along. And ever since then I’ve been wanting to play with him, and when coach [Kim Anderson] told me we had this opportunity, we just gave it all our all.”

Jah-Kobe transferred to Pitt State from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill., while Xavier made the switch from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan. They grew up in St. Louis, Mo., where both attended Cardinal Ritter College Prep for high school.

Xavier was recently cleared earlier this season to play with the Gorillas after his transfer waiver was approved by the NCAA. The two remember how they felt lining up side-by-side before tip-off in their first big game as teammates.

“It’s really surreal as I think about it,” Jah-Kobe said. “Like we out there playing together. We got our parents watching, grandparents, family, all that. So, it’s really a lot to take in, but we’re going to make it happen every game.”

Those that once saw them hoop with each other in the backyard have seen them develop into the players they are today. The sport has played an instrumental part in their lives. Both on and off the court, it’s always been about basketball.

“Basketball is definitely a big part of our lives,” Xavier explained. “We watch it all the time, play it all the time, and he’s my roommate … But honestly, we really don’t say who’s better at doing this or that. We just keep pushing, doing what we know we can do.”

Family comes first for the two, and the pair of Womacks couldn’t have scripted it any better to be playing the game they love with the person they admire the most.

“Two years apart, but I mean people wouldn’t know,” Jah-Kobe laughed. “They call us twins every day. I’m just glad to be here with my brother and this team.”