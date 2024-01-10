GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Grace Frazier and the Diamond Lady Wildcats crushed Everton on Wednesday night in the Golden City Tournament.

Grace Frazier dominated on the floor with 19 points and several assists, in what was a Diamond offense showing no signs of slowing down. Kabrie Parmley and Lauren Turner also both contributed with very strong performances of their own with 15 points for Parmley and 14 points for Turner. Sophomore Jaylinn Starbuck scored in double digits as well with 11 points.

The Lady Wildcats cruised to an early 27-point lead, and would not look back in the 56-point victory.

Diamond improves to 13-2 on the season. They will return in action at the Golden City Tournament to play against Greenfield on Thursday at 6 p.m.