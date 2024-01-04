JOPLIN, MO – Francis Howell beat Carl Junction in the second game of the Kaminsky Classic 81-51.

The Bulldogs took an early 5-3 lead due to back to back baskets by Brody Pant. Pant picked up a long range three pointer, and a layup in transition on a 5-0 run.

Jett Hocut and Deacon Endicott would also contribute offensively, but Francis Howell’s run in the second quarter proved to be too much to rebound from. The Vikings took this game 81-51 on Thursday afternoon.

Up next, Carl Junction will face Neosho on Friday at 3:30 p.m. from the Kaminsky gym.