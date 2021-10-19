Four golfers earn top 10 finishes at Missouri girls golf championship

JOPLIN, Mo. – Four local high school golfers returned home from this year’s MSHSAA girls golf state championships with top ten finishes.

The area’s highest local finish came courtesy of Nevada’s Emree Cameron. The freshman finished the second day of competition with a second round score of 80. Her 160 total was good enough for a fourth place finish in Class 2. Nevada finished seventh in team competition.

Cassville’s Avery Chappell finished in a tie for tenth after finishing with a 171.

In Class 1, Mt. Vernon’s Kenadi Killingsworth came in 7th place with a 190.

Four time state qualifier Hailey Bryant of Carthage shot an 85 on day two to finish with a total score of 167 and a tenth place in Class 3.

Full results can be found here.