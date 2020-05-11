Four Barton County Athletes Sign

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Not having a traditional athletics signing didn’t stop these four Barton County seniors from fulfilling their dreams this weekend.

Kolin Overstreet and Halle Miller, both from Lamar High School, signed to their chosen schools:

Overstreet will be attending The United States Military Academy at West Point where he will run Division 1 Cross Country and Track and Field. Overstreet plans to get his degree in engineering and after graduation will serve in the United States Army as a Commissioned Officer.

Miller plans on going to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa on a basketball scholarship for 2 years. Her goals are to then finish up her Elementary Education Degree at Pittsburg State University and teach close to home afterwards.

Kolin Overstreet

Halle Miller

Talon Besendorfer and Kaylee Veach (not pictured) from Golden City High School also singed this weekend:

Besendorfer will play baseball for McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

Veach will play basetball at Central Christian College in Moberly, Missouri.