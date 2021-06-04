Fort Scott native prepares to play in NCAA baseball tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Fort Scott native Kaleb DeLaTorre has gone from Fort Scott High School to Neosho County Community College to now competing with South Alabama on college baseball’s biggest stage.

DeLaTorre and the Jaguars claimed the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship and now find themselves in the Gainesville Regional of the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The senior infielder played a key role in the semifinals of the Sun Belt conference tournament with a game-tying home run against UT-Arlington. Now, he’s ready to help deliver on the road to Omaha as South Alabama looks to get out of regional play for the first time in program history.

No. 3 South Alabama boasts one of the better defenses in the region and will face No. 2 Miami in game two of the Gainesville Regional. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Friday (June 4).

The regional tournament is double-elimination so, win or lose, the Jaguars will play again on Saturday (June 5).