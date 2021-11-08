Fort Scott Community College terminates football program

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott Community College has terminated its football program, effective immediately.

The College announced the move to eliminate football program in a statement posted on their website, saying:

“A competitive football program at FSCC is not sustainable due to the cumulative effect of limited resources, changes in Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference football eligibility rules in 2016, and the changing ethos of football in general. We simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference.”

Scholarships awarded to football players who choose to stay at the college will still be honored.

The Greyhounds compiled a 2-7 record during the 2021 season under head coach Carson Hunter.