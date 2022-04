PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State softball team hosted Fort Hays State in a doubleheader Friday afternoon. Despite their best efforts, Fort Hays proved to be too much for the Gorillas. The Tigers pulled off the sweep, 5-1 and 9-8.

The Gorillas will be back in action on Saturday in a doubleheader against Nebraska Kearney. Game one is set for 1:00 p.m.