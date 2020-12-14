Former Webb City standout Zach Davidson to declare for 2021 NFL Draft

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Webb City football star Zach Davidson will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced Monday morning via Twitter.

Davidson graduated from Webb City in 2016, and was part of two state championship teams. He was also an All-Conference, All-District, and All-State selection for the Cardinals during his high school career.

After graduating from Webb City, Davidson played tight end and punter at the University of Central Missouri. During the 2019 season, Davidson was named an AFCA All-American, an AP First Team All-American, and to the All-MIAA First Team.

Should he be drafted, Davidson would be the second player from Webb City’s class of 2016 to make it to the NFL behind Trystan Colon-Castillo, who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens.