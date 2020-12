Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, right is hugged by teammate Trystan Colon-Castillo, left, after Rountree scored a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

PITTSBURGH — Former Webb City Cardinal Trystan Colon-Castillo has now done something that most can only dream about, make his NFL debut.

The undrafted free agent out of Missouri suited up for the Baltimore Ravens Wednesday, making his first NFL start against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colon-Castillo was instrumental in the Ravens first score of the game, leading the way for a Gus Edwards one yard touchdown run. A performance that lead to praise from NBC’s Chris Collingsworth.