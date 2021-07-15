Former Roughrider signs deal with Dodgers

When it comes to junior college baseball, you might be hard-pressed to find a better program than Crowder.

Names like Aaron Ashby with the Milwaukee Brewers or Sam Hillard with the Colorado Rockies might come to mind. Crowder has done it right in terms of developing talent and seeing former players go on to the majors. Another former Roughrider is joining that list and heading out west.

It was announced Thursday that Adam Scoggins signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We made it happen! Go dodgers pic.twitter.com/KvsSBIblg2 — Adam W. Scoggins⚾️ (@AdubScogg) July 15, 2021

Now at Oral Roberts, the left-handed pitcher took the mound for the Roughriders back in 2017 and 2018. In his freshman season with the Roughriders he struck out 13 batters in nine innings pitched.

His former coach, Travis Lallemand, shared a neat story pertaining to Scoggins and his new team.

“He’s in Chatham, in the Cape Cod League, and they (the Dodgers) were going to fly him straight from there all the way to Arizona,” Lallemand said. “And Adam’s a huge family guy. His brother is a 2024 grad down in the Northwest Arkansas area . . . Heath Holiday (Dodgers scout) paid for him to fly from Chatham to Bentonville. The Dodgers are paying the flight from Bentonville to Arizona, but he did that so he could make sure he could see his family before he headed to Arizona.”