Former Roughrider Aaron Ashby called up by Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon that former Crowder College pitcher Aaron Ashby has been called up by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is calling up left-hander Aaron Ashby, sources tell ESPN. Very impressive in spring training and has struck out 56 in 38 IP at AAA. Has also issued 24 walks. Expected to work out of the bullpen. Along with Ethan Small, he’s part of Brewers’ next generation of pitchers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021

Ashby was originally drafted by the Brewers in 2018, after leading NJCAA Division I with 156 strikeouts. His Crowder coach, Travis Lallemand, remembers him not just as a great pitcher, but a great person.

Travis Lallemand, Crowder baseball head coach, says, “Not only is he a big time arm, but a great human being. I think that’s sometimes what people lose in translation, is being able to survive in a clubhouse as I call it. He survived in the clubhouse, he pitched here in 2018 and he’s in the big leagues in 2021. That’s a pretty fast climb.”

Ashby was named Milwaukee’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, finishing the season with 135 strikeouts. He was then invited to major league spring training in 2021. At Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Ashby has struck out 56 batters in 38 innings pitched.

Aaron Ashby is the nephew of Andy Ashby, a two-time MLB All-Star. He also pitched at Crowder College, and was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1986.