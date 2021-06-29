Former Roughrider Aaron Ashby called up by Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon that former Crowder College pitcher Aaron Ashby will be called up by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is calling up left-hander Aaron Ashby, sources tell ESPN. Very impressive in spring training and has struck out 56 in 38 IP at AAA. Has also issued 24 walks. Expected to work out of the bullpen. Along with Ethan Small, he’s part of Brewers’ next generation of pitchers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021

The 23-year-old was drafted in the fourth round by Milwaukee in 2018 after leading NJCAA Division I in strikeouts with 156. He was named Milwaukee’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, finishing the season with 135 strikeouts.

He was invited to major league spring training in 2021. At Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, the number seven ranked Milwaukee prospect has struck out 56 in 38 innings pitched. He currently holds a 4.50 ERA with a 4-1 record in 12 games played. Passan reported that the belief is that Ashby will play a bullpen role.