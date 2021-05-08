Former Pittsburg State cornerback KiAnte Hardin invited to 49ers minicamp

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Former Pittsburg State University cornerback KiAnte Hardin has been invited to the San Franciso 49ers’ minicamp. Hardin went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but will work out with the team’s draft picks, and any other rookie free agents they’ve invited. If Hardin performs well and the team likes what they see, he could then be invited to the team’s training camp.

This isn’t the only opportunity Hardin has been offered to continue his football career. He had signed with a CFL team, though they released him to allow him to pursue an NFL career. Hardin says he just waiting to see if he’s what the 49ers need.

Hardin says, “I think there’s definitely a chip on my shoulder, but at the end of the day it’s football. I’ve been doing this my whole life since I was four years old, so, just playing football and seeing if I fit what they need. I might not. So, that’s kind of how I see it, and I definitely want to make the team.”