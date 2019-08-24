Former Pitt State Basketball Player Donovan Franklin Turns Pro

Former Pittsburg State basketball guard Donovan Franklin is getting his chance to play professionally.
Franklin signed a pro contract with the Killester Basketball Club based in Dublin, Ireland.
The former PSU star announced his signing via Twitter on Saturday.
Franklin was an All-MIAA Third-team selection in his senior year at Pitt State. The St. Louis, Mo., native averaged 21.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior.
He joins teammates Grant Lozoya (L’Hospitalet), and Trenton Clayton (San Marcos Club) as former PSU Basketball players to have signed a pro contract this summer.