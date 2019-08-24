Former Pitt State Basketball Player Donovan Franklin Turns Pro

Local Sports

by: KSNF/KODE Sports Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Former Pittsburg State basketball guard Donovan Franklin is getting his chance to play professionally.

Franklin signed a pro contract with the Killester Basketball Club based in Dublin, Ireland.

The former PSU star announced his signing via Twitter on Saturday.

Former PSU Basketball player Donovan Franklin announces on Twitter he has signed with Killester Basketball Club in Ireland.

Franklin was an All-MIAA Third-team selection in his senior year at Pitt State. The St. Louis, Mo., native averaged 21.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior.

He joins teammates Grant Lozoya (L’Hospitalet), and Trenton Clayton (San Marcos Club) as former PSU Basketball players to have signed a pro contract this summer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar