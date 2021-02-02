Former NFL running back CJ Anderson expresses interest in MSSU football head coaching position

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former NFL running back CJ Anderson is expressing interest in the Missouri Southern State University football head coaching position via social media. Joe Bettasso is currently serving as interim head coach following Jeff Sims’ departure from the program in December.

Very interested — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) February 2, 2021

Anderson played in the NFL for seven seasons, five of which were spent with the Denver Broncos. He scored a touchdown for the Broncos in their win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

After announcing his retirement from the NFL in September 2020, Anderson returned to his alma mater, Cal, to serve as a volunteer assistant coach.

Representatives from Missouri Southern have stated there is not a mutual interest in Anderson. The University concluded interviews for the head coaching position last week and is expected to announce its decision soon.

Missouri Southern is scheduled to start its spring football season this month.