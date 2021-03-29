Former Nevada standout to enter transfer portal

ABILENE, Texas — Fresh off an appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, former Nevada standout Clay Gayman announced on Twitter Monday that he planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The junior forward helped Abilene Christian upset three-seed Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats runs was short lived however, ending in the second round to now Elite 8 bound UCLA.

Gayman averaged 8.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with ACU this season. His best game in 2020 took place back in February, when he scored 21 points and notched four assists in a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.