Former Nevada standout is having a freshman season to remember for Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — If you want to talk about big-time performances, look no further than Nevada’s Calli Beshore, who is now running for Arkansas Tech University.

Beshore still holds two records at Nevada High School in the 5K and 1600m run. But as a freshman with the Golden Suns, Beshore is lighting it up.

Back in February, Beshore was named the DII national track and field and cross country athlete of the week. It marked the first time ever in program history an athlete from Arkansas Tech has received the award.

Fast forward to now and Beshore set a new personal record over the weekend at the Great American Conference (GAC) Championships in Magnolia, Ark. In the 5000m run, Beshore finished with a time of 18:09.18 to place third overall, which earned her All-GAC freshman recognition.

“Speaking of Calli specifically, she’s fun to coach because you can tell that she wants to be really, really good and see how far she can take it,” Arkansas Tech University cross country head coach Brock Hime said. “It’s exciting as a guy who, you know, I like the energy and I like to grind it out, and Calli fits that perfectly.”

It’s a freshman season to remember and Beshore says she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“We’ve all been like pretty worn out and stuff, and now we’re just kind of seeing the results come,” Beshore said. “So yeah, the PR that was big for sure. It gave me a lot of confidence and I think I can keep getting faster, so that’s the goal for the next two meets for sure.”