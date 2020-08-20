Former Neosho County Community College baseball product receives call up to Majors

CHANUTE, Kan. — West Fargo, North Dakota, native and former Neosho County Community College baseball product Andy Young received a call a few weeks ago thinking it would result in more COVID-19 testing. Instead, Young was presented with much different news.

Young played two years in Chanute before making his way to Indiana State University. In 2016 Young was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and eventually made his way to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was a part of the Paul Goldschmidt trade. But after four years spent in the Minor Leagues, Young earned his chance and stepped foot on a Major League Baseball field for the first time with the Diamondbacks.

“It doesn’t really matter, rookie to A-ball or A-ball to Double-A,” Young said. “If you want to stick around, and you want to make a good impression, you better play well right away.”



It’s arguably the most unusual season of Major League Baseball to date. It’s also perhaps one of the most difficult seasons to make a roster. But the feeling of being called up remains the same. And Young is calling his shot with the Diamondbacks



“When I play, I’m just trying to prove that I can play a little more,” Young added.

Young is the very byproduct of hard work. He is always asking how much more can be given of himself. It’s a sense of relentless effort that manifested itself at Neosho County.



“I think my time at Neosho was probably the best year of development I’ve had as a baseball player,” Young said. “It’s the first year I could kind of take baseball and treat it like a job.”



Young isn’t the first Neosho baseball product to make it to the Majors, but he is the latest. His banner is the most recent to be put out on the fence of Hudson Field in Neosho County. It’s the same field a lot of players can look at now and say, ‘Hey, I want to be the next Matt Strahm, or David Bote.’ But now they can look at it and say, ‘Hey, I want to be the next Andy Young.’



“It’s a surreal feeling,” Neosho County Community College head baseball coach Steve Murry said. “And the fact that we have three of them in the big leagues right now at the same time is unbelievable. You root hard for your kids all the time, but you over root for your kids that work as hard as those guys did.”

Once that kid from West Fargo to now fielding ground balls on his own field of dreams in Phoenix. Four years in the Minors. Two spent at junior college. But one chance to show that he belongs on the big stage of baseball.

“He’s just an All-American kid that has fun and is living the dream,” Murry said.