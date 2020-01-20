Former NEO A&M standout Darwin Thompson gears up for his first dance on the biggest stage

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-17 in the AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson will play for a Super Bowl in his rookie season.

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) alum was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Due to the absence of LeSean McCoy in the postseason, Thompson has seen an uptick in production behind fellow running back Damien Williams.

In his first year with the Chiefs, Thompson made twelve appearances, rushing for 128 yards on 37 attempts and a touchdown. Thompson also caught ninety percent of his passes and amassed 43 receiving yards, with a 19 yard reception.

Thompson played football at NEO A&M under the tutelage of former Golden Norse head coach Clay Patterson in 2016 and 2017. During his time with NEO, he ran for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year. The following season, Thompson led the nation in all-purpose yards with 1,619 on 185 carries and 13 receptions.

In addition, NEO alum and Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger played in the NFC Championship where he caught his first NFL touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl game is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. CST on FOX.