Former NEO A&M running back battles for a spot with the Chiefs

Former NEO A&M Golden Norsemen running back, Darwin Thompson is part of a crowded running back group looking for a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

For Chiefs 6th Round Draft Pick, Darwin Thompson, the journey to the NFL has been anything, but easy. At only five feet, eight inches tall only three other running-backs in the league are shorter than him, but that hasn’t discouraged him from trying to make the fifty-three man roster.

“Just a goal of mine, I tell a lot of kids a dream is something that you can do while you sleep. You can’t work while you sleep, so this is just another goal of mine that I checked off the list. And I’m glad to be here and I’m glad I accomplished that goal,” said Thompson about his time at training camp.

After graduating from Jenks High School in Oklahoma, Darwin’s journey led him to NEO A&M where his speed and athleticism would take him to Divison One, Utah State. The same speed and athleticism that has caught the eye of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

“He is an explosive little guy, man. He can go now and he wants to. He is another one that wants to be a good football player,” said Reid.

Darwin will compete with several veterans during training camp, but with the competition, Thompson still seeks the guidance from his teammates including a former Sooner.

“I would say Damien Williams just from how he has transitioned from that same doubted role. I mean free agent from Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, and just to prove his worth,” said Thompson.

And while it may seem like another mountain to climb, Darwin still trusts the path he is on.

“Keep working. Nobody understands what God has instilled in you, so keep working man,” said Thompson.