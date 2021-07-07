Former MSSU pitcher Abby Atkin grad transferring to Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s a new era for Pittsburg State University softball as the team prepares for the upcoming season with new head coach Jenny Fuller, and the idea of getting in on the ground floor of something special is already attracting new players.

This includes Abby Atkin, formerly a pitcher for Missouri Southern State University. She announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she’ll be transferring to Pittsburg State to finish graduate school and play softball.

I am so thankful for where I’ve been, and extremely excited for where I’m going.



I will be transferring to Pitt State to finish my softball career and start my Master’s in Business Administration! 🦍#GorillaNation pic.twitter.com/HLmdnknnJd — Abby (@Abby_Atkin7) July 7, 2021

Atkin earned All-MIAA honors during the 2021 season with Missouri Southern, and became just the 12th Lion pitcher in history to break 200 career strikeouts.

While she says she treasures her memories with Southern, she’s excited to see what she can do at Pitt.

Atkin says, “I am super excited. I’ve been in contact with the coaching staff. They’re amazing, I’m really excited to learn from them. Coach Fuller has a ton of experience in pitching, she’s pitched at multiple levels, and I’m super excited to work with her and get to know her better. I’m really excited to get to Pittsburg and meet my new teammates. It’s just gonna be a super fun season.”