Former MSSU golfer finds his way back on the green

(KSNF/KODE) — Once a member of a Missouri Southern golf team that reached the NCAA Regional in 2008 and 2009, Jamie Voegeli stepped aside from competitive golf for a number of years. Fast forward to now and he has qualified for the Oklahoma Open in Edmond later in August.

A 10-foot putt for birdie sealed the win for Jamie on the 17th hole of the Oklahoma Amateur Championship in Owasso. Before then, he never won a college event. After he quit playing competitively for four or five years, he eventually returned to the competitive stage thanks to a friend



“We played in just work stuff here and there and he encouraged me to start playing again and practicing and getting competitive,” Voegeli said. “I think it was the night or two before the deadline to sign up for the OGA Qualifier. He reached out to me and said, ‘Let’s sign up for this, we don’t have anything to lose.'”



In the opening round when Voegeli knocked off the seventh seed, he knew that he could compete against anybody. When Voegeli’s friend failed to advance, his friend knew he could help give Voegeli the best shot to win.



“Once he didn’t win his match, and knew he was going to help as a caddie, he said, ‘If I’m not going to win, I’m going to do everything I can to help Jamie win it,'” Voegeli continued.



Voegeli played in an amateur tournament like a seasoned veteran. He’s found his swing again and he’s arguably playing some of his best golf yet. Because when Voegeli goes back home to see his accomplishments sitting behind him he knows he has that much more to look forward to.

“When I’m on the golf course, I’m a hundred percent relaxed,” Voegeli said. “It’s my hobby I’ve been able to do throughout [COVID-19]. You don’t have to be good at golf to enjoy it, so I encourage anyone out there to go to your local course and give it a try.”

Voegeli added that making that putt to win the tournament was just like hitting on his own putting green back home in his home office.