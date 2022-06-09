NEVADA, Mo. — Some kids in and around Nevada are getting an active start to their summer.

Today was the final session for the first summer basketball camp at Cottey College.

Around 50 students from kindergarten through the 8th grade spend the day participating in drills led by members of the women’s basketball team.

Head coach and director of athletics, Dr. Maryann Mitts helped run a similar camp during her days leading the Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball Program.

“We learned how to dribble and shoot, like the proper ways, and defense and how to dive,” said Shaylee Wohlers, Camp Participant.

“It’s really fun doing this and I like being here with my friends and meeting new people,” said Makaylee Wohlers, Camp Participant.

“It’s a community service event for our community, but it also gives us an opportunity for our student-athletes to turn around and be on the other side of the table and actually teach the sport that they love,” said Maryann Mitts, Cottey College Director of Athletics.

Tomorrow, the camp will feature a shooting competition starting at 9 AM.

Mitts also hopes to turn the 4th through 8th-grade session into an overnight camp next year.