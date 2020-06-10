Former Lamar head football coach Scott Bailey hired at Jefferson City

LAMAR, Mo. — Former Lamar High School head football coach Scott Bailey has finally found a new home.

It was reported Tuesday evening that Bailey has been hired as the Jefferson City Jays new head coach, making the jump from Class 2 with Lamar to Class 6 with Jefferson City. Bailey replaces Jays Terry Walker who stepped down last week.

Bailey spent 14 seasons with the Tigers where he won seven consecutive state championships and coached Lamar to 151 wins.