Former Lamar coach Scott Bailey to join Webb City football coaching staff

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City football coaching staff has added another big name to its ranks.

The Springfield New-Leader first reported, and the KODE/KSN sports staff later confirmed that former Lamar head coach Scott Bailey will be joining the Webb City football coaching staff as an assistant coach. Reports indicate Bailey will be the team’s defensive line coach. He also told us he will teach strength and conditioning at the middle school.

Bailey is returning to southwest Missouri after spending five months as the head coach at Jefferson City High School. He resigned after one season.

Bailey had spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Lamar Tigers, compiling a 151-41 record. During his time with the team, the Tigers won seven straight state titles, and at one time had the nation’s longest winning streak.