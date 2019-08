Another former Crowder Baseball player is getting a chance to play professionally.

Freilin cabrera, an infielder for the Roughriders the past two seasons, has signed with the Miami Marlins.

Cabrera hit .396 with 12 home runs, and 75 RBI for Crowder last season, and helped them to a Region 16 championship.

He also spent some time this summer with the Joplin Outlaws, and hit .400 with 25 RBI.