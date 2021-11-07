Former Cardinal Haidyn Berry taking pitching talents to Pittsburg State University

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local softball fans can expect to see a familiar face on Pittsburg State University’s squad this spring. Former Webb City standout pitcher Haidyn Berry has announced that she’s going to be a Gorilla.

Berry broke Webb’s single-season home run record her senior year, busting out 18 moonshots. She was also a two-time Central Ozark Conference Player of The Year.

This semester, she’s been at the University of Central Missouri playing fall ball for the Jennies. She says while UCM has a strong program, the allure of playing close to her family, and getting in on the ground floor of new head coach Jenny Fuller’s program, was enough to get her over to Pitt State.

Berry says, “[Fuller’s] awesome already. I mean, I haven’t stepped a foot on the field yet, and she’s personable, and she’s made this process easier than I ever thought it could be, her and her husband Brad. They’re gonna change this program around and make it for the better, so I’m excited to be apart of it.”

Fuller was announced as Pittsburg State's new head coach in June. The Gorillas will officially open their first season under Fuller in February.