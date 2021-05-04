For the love of the game: Webb City soccer player holds nothing back

WEBB CITY, Mo. — She was born without a left hand, but you might say that Webb City’s Haven Stanley was born to play soccer.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was really little so it’s always been something that I’ve done,” Stanley said. “And I just think my parents put me in it whenever I was little, and ever since then I’ve been playing my whole life.”

A standout for the Cardinals girls soccer team, Stanley’s teammates have known of her talent for the game ever since a young age.

“I used to be a forward, like during [recreational youth soccer], and I would see her playing on the other team, and I would be scared to play against her because I knew she was good,” Stanley’s teammate Chloe Johnston said.

Along with Stanley, this is Johnston’s final season at Webb City as well. Between the game-winning goals and clutch moments, Stanley doesn’t miss much. Just recently, Stanley hit a game-winning goal in the 63rd minute to take down conference rival Carl Junction, 1-0.

But this is her winning moment of a winning season.

“Like my whole team, we’re just ready to go,” Stanley said. “Our goal is to destroy every team that we play. That’s what we’ve been saying all year long, and I think we’ve done that a lot.”

A natural left-footed player, Stanley leads Webb City with 20 goals scored towards the end of the regular season. She’s even done it with both of her feet because yes, she’s just that good.

“She’s not afraid to use her size and be physical on the field,” Webb City girls head soccer coach Nick Harmon said. “So, I think you pair that with her ability to score from virtually anywhere in the offensive zone, makes her dangerous.”

Stanley’s unique, but she’s no different than the rest of the players on her team. She’s just out to show others that she’s holding nothing back and she’s not making any excuses to get to where she wants to go.

“This year I had a pretty big goal for myself to step it up this year compared to my previous years and I think I’ve definitely met that standard,” Stanley said.